Tanzania’s president, John Magufuli, has declared the country Covid-19 free. How did that happen? Well, Magufuli’s administration stopped counting coronavirus cases in April of last year and where the numbers have remained since, 509 infections and 21 deaths.

Magufuli’s approach to the coronavirus hasn’t just been a relatively benign attempt at ignoring the pandemic that has struck the whole world.

Those that have sought to raise awareness around the virus have been arrested and the politicians and activists believe their phones have been tapped.

“Corona in our country has been removed by the powers of God,” said the country’s president in a church service last year in June, weeks after firing the country's fifth health minister who contradicted the president's advice on Covid-19.

Magufuli’s coronavirus advice has ranged from encouraging people to take up steam therapies and to drinking ginger-lemon tea in a bid to fight the virus.

The head of the country's laboratory testing for Covid-19 was also fired after the government produced the facility of producing incorrect positive results.

Tanzania’s government's full-throttled attempt to make sure that little to no information gets out has made it an outlier in Eastern Africa, where the virus has been treated more seriously.

The country’s rejection of lockdowns and prioritisation of the economy has hampered the spread of information around the virus in the country, leading many to doubt whether the pandemic is a threat to them or whether it even exists.

Chances of getting the virus have been rated as “extremely high” by the US Embassy in the country even as the Tanzanian government has been extolling its readiness to welcome tourists to the country.

Tanzania’s approach to Covid-19 has set it apart with only two other world leaders following its laissez-faire approach, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus. Together, they have been dubbed the “alliance of the ostriches.”