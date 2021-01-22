Areej Abu Alya, the 37 year old Palestinian, had a miscarriage last week as Israeli soldiers lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells at her home in the village of Al-Mughayyer near Ramallah.

The pregnant woman choked on the tear gas, while Israeli forces repeatedly targeted her house.

Abu Alya fainted due to suffocation. As she was taken to the hospital by her husband Iyad, doctors told him her condition had worsened and that they were unable to detect her baby’s pulse. Abu Alya stayed in intensive care for several days as she needed blood transfusions.

"We live in a very dangerous area. Tear gas canisters are scattered around the house and inside, and I can no longer collect them immediately to throw them out of our children's reach," Abu Alya’s husband told Palestinian media.

Abu Alya and her husband Iyad have eight children. Iyad said that the unabated military aggression has been making their life miserable for several years.

"Every week I take my children to the village doctor, all of them with severe symptoms as a result of inhaling tear gas and suffering from a burning sensation in the lungs, which causes them to vomit, and have chest pains and severe coughs," he said.

According to Iyad, the recent tear gas which was used by the Israeli occupation forces, was much more toxic than the ones they have suffered from before.

On several occasions in the past, the Palestinian doctors have accused Israel of using chemical weapons under the garb of tear gas shelling, as well as testing new varieties of chemically-laced weapons on the civilian neighbourhood of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Israel-occupied West Bank is the worst hit region. It is where illegal settlers and Israeli soldiers rule the roost and routinely carry out brutal attacks on the Palestinian people.

Last month, a Palestinian teenager named Ali Abu Alia was killed on his birthday when the Israeli occupation forces shot him dead.

On December 4, Abu Alia participated in a protest against the new illegal Jewish settlements in his village al-Mughayer in the north east of Ramallah.

As he stood in the crowd, an Israeli soldier shot him in the abdomen, killing him on his 15th birthday.