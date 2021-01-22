Joe Biden, who took office as the 46th president, immediately signed 17 executive orders. As expected, he started by cancelling several Trump-era policies.

In particular, he signalled his decision to return to the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement and that he would be working with international partners in a globalist approach.

What about foreign policy? In the near future, Biden's foreign policy will be telephone diplomacy. Following his meeting with the Canadian prime minister, he will also meet with leaders from traditional US allies. It is not known whether Turkey will be included in this.

The repercussions of the so-called “strategic partner” statement made by Antony Blinken, the secretary of state nominee, continue. The two NATO countries will need to work seriously to overcome issues, especially on the matters of S400s and YPG-PKK terrorist organization.

Last year, we had seen disagreements between President Donald Trump's supporters and members of the Antifa group. Trump described members of Antifa as terrorists. As will be remembered, some members of Antifa joined YPG-PKK in Syria and even clashed with Turkish security forces there.

Before Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Daniel Alan Baker, a YPG member living in Florida, was arrested by security forces following allegations that he would kill Trump supporters.

Baker made numerous alarming statements in his confession, including his intention to kill Turkish pilots being trained in the US. It is also the first time that the US Department of Justice said in a later statement that the “YPG is a subbranch of the PKK, which is recognized by the USA as a terrorist organization.”

Indeed, we are continuing to see statements from different civil authorities in the US stating that the YPG and PKK have close ties, albeit indirectly. However, what Turkey wants from the US is for them to say, “Yes! YPG and the PKK are the same organisation, and we are cutting our material and moral ties with them.”

While many of the officials I have spoken to in the US admit that they are using the YPG as pawns, they also stated that they support the organisation for the purposes of fighting against ISIS (Daesh).