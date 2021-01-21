Turkey's Foreign Minister has said it is important to establish a positive atmosphere in Turkey-EU ties and that concrete steps are needed to make it sustainable.

Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Brussels on Wednesday for a two-day visit for talks with top EU and NATO officials.

Speaking at a joint news conference on Thursday with the EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell, Cavusoglu said, "It's very important to create a positive atmosphere, but in order for that agenda to be sustainable, we need concrete steps by both sides."

Adding that 2020 was a problematic year for Turkey-EU relations, Cavusoglu said both sides showed their will for a more positive atmosphere after the joint statement released following the EU leaders summit in December.

READ MORE: Turkey vows to put EU ties 'back on track'

Various issues on the agenda

Cavusoglu said he and his EU counterpart Borrell will discuss a wide range of issues concerning the EU-Turkey relations ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We are going to talk about the migration deal that Turkey has already proposed for the renewal. We are also going to talk about the details of a multilateral conference on the situation in the eastern Mediterranean," he told reporters.

"Some other issues such as visa liberalisation, modernisation of Turkey's 1995 Customs Union with the EU, and other concrete steps which will build the future of the EU and Turkey together will also be on the agenda," Cavusoglu said.

Turkish and EU officials will also discuss developing joint solutions for other regional challenges.

A way to mutual strategic interest

Borrell said in the same news conference that "although the last year has been complicated for EU-Turkey relations, 2021 has already seen an improvement and some important steps."

"This meeting is also an important step in the direction of looking for mutual strategic interest," he added.

Describing the announcement of exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece as another good step, Borrell stressed, "Intentions and announcements need to be translated into actions."

Borrell noted that another important step was the efforts by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for restarting talks between Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders.

"We are fully committed to support a speedy resumption of those negotiations. We strongly wish to see a sustainable de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean," he said.

Adding that both sides were engaged in a substantive dialogue on regional issues, he said their talks would also include discussions on recent developments in Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Describing EU candidate Turkey as an important partner and neighbor of the 27-member bloc, Borrell said, "We'll talk also about, with full respect to each other and in a frankly and open way, the political situation in Turkey."

Meeting with EU Commission chief