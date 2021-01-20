TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey: Ready to support Iraq in clearing Sinjar of terrorists
Turkey-Iraq, as well as Turkey-Erbil cooperation, will bring important developments in the coming period in fighting terrorism, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says following his visit to the neighbouring country.
Turkey: Ready to support Iraq in clearing Sinjar of terrorists
Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in Erbil, Iraq, January 20, 2021. / AA
January 20, 2021

Turkey is closely following developments in Iraq's Sinjar district, the Turkish defence minister has said, stressing that Ankara is ready to support clearing the region of terrorists.

"Turkey is ready to provide support for eliminating terrorists in Iraq’s Sinjar region if needed," Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday following his official visit to Iraq.

He noted that Turkey-Iraq, as well as Turkey-Erbil, cooperation will bring important developments in the coming period in fighting terrorism.

"We can say that we are determined to end the terrorists as a result of our cooperation with both the regional administration and Baghdad," he added.

READ MORE:Turkey's defence chiefs visit northern Iraq

Sinjar deal

Iraqi security forces started to implement a deployment plan on December 1 in the centre of the Sinjar district of Iraq's Nineveh province to enhance stability and security in the area and enable displaced locals to return home.

Recommended

The Sinjar deal, inked under the auspices of the UN on the status of the region, seeks to clear the region of the PKK terrorists.

The PKK terror group managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the Ezidi community from Daesh terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

READ MORE:Will Iraq and Turkey develop a security cooperation against the PKK?

READ MORE:How the PKK drug trade in Iraq finances the terror network

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive