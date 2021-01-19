More than 4.5 million people, including 2.2 million IDPs need emergency food aid in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, according to the Tigray Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) meeting that convened in early January, a looming mass hunger crisis in a region where food security was already under threat, and where memories of famine that killed 1 million in past decades, linger.

After nearly two and a half months of fighting, the security situation in the Tigray Region remains “dire”, according to the UN, with millions left without adequate access to healthcare, food, and water. The government continues to block mobile network and internet access in the region, except for some areas in the south and west, making it difficult to obtain and verify information about the humanitarian situation on the ground.

Although the government permitted humanitarian access to some areas, bureaucratic hurdles and continued fighting has meant that humanitarian assistance has been limited.

“Humanitarian violations on both sides”

"People are dying because of starvation. In Adwa people are dying while they are sleeping,” said an official at the EEC meeting, reported the BCC. “Food and non-food items or other livelihoods are either looted or destroyed...if urgent emergency assistance is not mobilised hundreds of thousands might starve to death."

Malnutrition was already on the rise in Tigray, due to Covid-19 and the “worst locust swarm in 25 years” in the Horn of Africa, which hit Ethiopia the hardest. Efforts to stop the swarm came to a halt in Tigray due to the conflict. The conflict also exacerbated the situation, due to the cut-off of supply routes and the disruption of harvest season.

USAID’s Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS) has classified most of Tigray as in “crisis” and parts as in “emergency” which is one step away from “famine” levels, due to limited access to food and income.

Starvation is only one of the catastrophes facing millions in the region: the conflict has resulted in millions of internally displaced persons, thousands of deaths, and nearly 60,000 people fleeing to nearby Sudan.

“We have received allegations concerning violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, including artillery strikes on populated areas, the deliberate targeting of civilians, extrajudicial killings and widespread looting,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Right said.