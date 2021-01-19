WORLD
All-natural Covid-19 vaccine made from honeycombs shows promising results
Ireland’s Cellnutrition Health’s natural vaccine is showing promising results during test trials on animals by combatting the ever-mutating coronavirus, bacteria fungi and certain parasites.
This picture taken on November 13, 2019 shows bees on a piece of honeycomb with honey at Chinese farmer Ma Gongzuo's apiary in Songyang county in China's Zhejiang province. / AFP
January 19, 2021

An Ireland-based nutritional supplements company has announced its natural vaccine, made from honeybee comb, has shown promising results combatting viruses, including Covid-19.

Cellnutrition Health says it "is in the process of testing and producing a new vaccine for all viruses including the ever-mutating coronavirus, bacteria fungi and certain parasites" in a press release published earlier this month.

The company claims it's BEEMAR Formula vaccine is showing successful results in its four-year clinical trials treating infectious bronchitis virus, a member of the coronavirus family.

BEEMAR boosts no side effects as it only uses two active ingredients marine plasma and non-allergenic bee material sourced from protein-based enzymes, lysozymes.

"The first test batches of both the vaccine and immunotherapy will be used specifically to prevent and treat Covid-19," the release said.

'Triumphant clinical treatment'

The clinical trials were conducted in a Middle Eastern poultry farm owned by the Evolution Group between 2016 and 2020.

“After a hugely successful animal treatment and trial period, we are now currently entering into relationships with two high profile EU-based universities for the human trial testing phase," the company's CEO John Kelleher told South Africa's IOL.

Kelleher said the company is currently in "discussions with three governments" but did not specify which ones, IOL reports. 

Cellnutrition Health's press release also mentions a recent, smaller human trial of its oral dose that proved effective in preventing the subjects from contracting SARS-CoV-2. 

Human trials of the vaccine are said to begin by March 2021.

The company hopes to release its vaccine in five applications: oral doses, nasal sprays, eye drops, skin patches and injectables.

Why bees?

BEEMAR says that bees achieve immunity from air-borne viruses before humans as they are "constantly exposed to many more pathogens." 

Their immunity is created by lysozymes in the bees and certain derivatives present in hives. 

The second ingredient, marine plasma, produced by zooplankton in the sea, supports to cell and acts as a solvent to carry the lysozymes. 

The vaccine is said to be adjustable to mutating pathogens in as quick as one month as well as "temperature stable" allowing for easy transport and storage.

SOURCE:TRT World
