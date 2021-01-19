Iranian army commandos and paratroopers have started exercises near the mouth of the Gulf, on the last full day of US President Donald Trump's administration.

State TV on Tuesday showed paratroopers landing behind mock enemy lines near the port of Jask on the Gulf of Oman and preparing attacks with missile launchers.

"The recent war games show to enemies the Iranian nation's will to defend its independence and territorial integrity," Revolutionary Guard commander General Hossein Salami told state TV.

"Our fingers are on the trigger on behalf of the nation."

Last week, the Revolutionary Guard fired long-range ballistic missiles at mock enemy warships in the Indian Ocean and tested domestically manufactured drones in Iran's central desert region.

