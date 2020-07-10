Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) says unprecedented fear of the virus is preventing people in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, from seeking medical care.

The organisation recently began supporting a new Covid-19 treatment centre in Sheikh Zayed hospital in the Yemeni capital.

Like a number of other hospitals in the country, Sheikh Zayed was designated by health authorities as a Covid-19 treatment centre, and shifted from providing maternity services and trauma care, to tackling a pandemic that has challenged some of the world’s most developed health systems.

According to MSF staff, an overwhelming number of people in Yemen perceive hospitals as the source of infection and only half of the 20 beds for patients with moderate coronavirus symptoms in Sheikh Zayed hospital, are currently occupied.

Another reason is that some people are also spreading rumours about what happens in hospitals to patients who suffer from symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr Abdulrahman, an MSF doctor who works in the intensive care unit (ICU), explains that because of the shortage of medical staff at the moment – a real problem, both in this hospital and countrywide – he has also started working and supporting colleagues in the inpatient department.

“As a doctor working in a Covid-19 treatment centre, certainly I’m concerned about possible infection, especially with all the news about health workers contracting the virus. But I’m a doctor; it’s impossible for me to stay home. It’s my duty to come to this hospital every day and provide a meaningful service to people while I can,” he said.

According to Dr Abdulrahman, they have noticed an increased number of patients with moderate symptoms arriving at the hospital.

“In our ICU, we see patients arriving very late and needing to be put on oxygen straight away. We see patients over the age of 60 and others with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and heart problems. They require greater attention and constant observation.”

On the other hand, some in Yemen are fearful of being stigmatised by their communities should they test positive for the disease. As a result, many Yemenis are not seeking medical care until their condition becomes serious.

“We are seeing at first hand the detrimental impact of misinformation that is being circulated all over the country, augmenting fear of the virus in society,” says Dr Abdulrahman.