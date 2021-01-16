WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran fires long-range missiles on second day of military drills
Iran tests long-range, surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, locally manufactured new drones and short-range naval missile as a deterrent against the United States and other adversaries.
Iran fires long-range missiles on second day of military drills
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps official website via SEPAH News on January 16, 2021 shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran. / AFP
January 16, 2021

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have fired long-range ballistic missiles into the Indian Ocean on the second day of a military exercise, state media reported.

The drill, which comes in the waning days of high tensions with US President Donald Trump's administration, was conducted in the country's central desert region.

It followed Friday's testing of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and locally manufactured new drones in the same area.

"One of our most important defence policy goals is to use long-range ballistic missiles against enemy warships, including aircraft carriers and warships," state media quoted Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami as saying.

With these missiles, which have a range of 1,800 kilometres, he said, "we can now strike moving targets in the ocean," instead of the usual low-speed cruise missiles.

Saturday's drill targets were in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean.

READ MORE: Iran Revolutionary Guard holds ballistic missiles, drones drill

'No offensive intentions'

Recommended

Chief of Staff General Mohammad Baqeri said while Iran had "no offensive intentions", it would now be able to "respond to any hostile and malicious act in the shortest time".

On Wednesday, Iran tested short-range naval missile in the Gulf and there were exercises earlier this month that featured a wide array of domestically produced drones.

Iran has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, regarding them as a deterrent and retaliatory force against the United States and other adversaries in the event of war.

There have been periodic confrontations between Iran's military and US forces in the Gulf since 2018, when Trump abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reinstated harsh sanctions against Tehran.

President-elect Joe Biden has said the United States will rejoin the nuclear deal “if Iran resumes strict compliance”.

READ MORE: US to move aircraft carrier out of Mideast amid Iran tensions

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit