A suspected militant attack on a village has claimed the lives of dozens of people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Local security forces have been dispatched to the village in Irumu territory to investigate, provincial interior minister Adjio Gidi said.

"The death toll as of this afternoon is reported to be 46," Gidi said.

He said the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were behind the raid.

The Ugandan armed group is believed to have carried out a string of massacres in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to UN figures.

READ MORE: DRC sees second 'savage' massacre of civilians in a week