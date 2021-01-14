WORLD
4 MIN READ
Dutch government mulls possible resignation over benefits scandal
Prime Minister Mark Rutte's four-party coalition government must decide on Friday whether to resign in the face of the scandal that saw thousands of families wrongly accused of fraud between at least 2013 and 2019, Dutch media reported.
Dutch government mulls possible resignation over benefits scandal
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gives a press conference for an explanation of the Covid-19 measures in the Netherlands in The Hague, on January 12, 2021. / AFP
January 14, 2021

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Cabinet has said it is considering collectively resigning over a report that blamed the government for mismanagement of childcare subsidies that drove thousands of families to financial ruin.

A parliamentary inquiry last month concluded that "unprecedented injustice" had been done to innocent families, who were often forced to repay tens of thousands of euros of granted subsidies, leading to unemployment, bankruptcy or divorce.

Rutte, in office since 2010, said late last month that the affair, spanning almost the entire past decade, was "shameful."

Compensation of at least $36,500 (30,000 euros) is being paid to roughly 10,000 families.

The families this week filed charges against five politicians, including Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Economy Minister Eric Wiebes, for their role in the mismanagement.

Rutte called crisis talks with his entire Cabinet on Friday.

READ MORE:  EU leaders bicker over virus recovery deal stalemate

Pressure on the cabinet

Opinion polls show Rutte's government has the approval of two-thirds of the public.

But political analysts said pressure on the government to resign grew after Lodewijk Asscher stepped down as head of the opposition Labour party and said he would not contest the March 17 parliamentary election as he felt he was partly to blame for the scandal.

Recommended

Asscher, who was social affairs minister when his party was a coalition partner in a previous Rutte government, "not only puts more pressure on the cabinet, but also on individual party leaders," political pundit Tom-Jan Meeus wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Can the Netherlands accept a confident Muslim woman running for parliament?

Subsidies scandal

The subsidy scandal saw the tax office ruthlessly enforce repayments of subsidies, without giving families opportunity to show their innocence, the parliamentary committee found.

Political analyst Sophie van Leeuwen said the scandal was unlikely to hit Rutte in the election just two months away, given his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Voters don’t really care about the subsidies scandal because it is far removed for most of them. Rutte has high approval rates because he is good in the role of statesman guiding the Netherlands through the worst crisis since World War Two,” she told Reuters.

Responding to questions about his possible resignation, Rutte said on Tuesday his Cabinet would remain fully capable of managing Covid-19, even if forced into caretaker status.

The country is in the middle of the toughest lockdown of the pandemic and Rutte is considering stricter curbs.

READ MORE: Netherlands violates child's right to nationality: UN committee

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit