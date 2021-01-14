Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended his company’s ban of President Donald Trump in his first public statement on the subject, admitting the social media giant's move, while necessary, was a sign of "failure" and set a "dangerous precedent" against free speech.

When Trump incited his followers to storm the US Capitol last week, then continued to tweet potentially ominous messages, the resulting risk to public safety created an “extraordinary and untenable circumstance” for the company, Dorsey said on Thursday.

Having already briefly suspended Trump's account on January 6, the day of the Capitol riot, Twitter on Friday banned Trump entirely, then smacked down the president's attempts to tweet using other accounts.

Dorsey acknowledged that shows of strength like the Trump ban could set dangerous precedents, even calling them a sign of “failure.”

'Promote healthy conversation'

Such actions, Dorsey tweeted, "limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And set a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation."

Although not in so many words, Dorsey suggested that Twitter needs to find ways to avoid having to make such decisions in the first place. Exactly how that would work isn't clear, although it could range from earlier and more effective moderation to a fundamental restructuring of social networks.

In Dorsey-speak, that means Twitter needs to work harder to “promote healthy conversation.”

Extreme measures such as banning Trump also highlight the extraordinary power that Twitter and other Big Tech companies can wield without accountability or recourse, Dorsey wrote.

While Twitter was grappling with the problem of Trump, for instance, Apple, Google and Amazon were effectively shutting down the right-wing site Parler by denying it access to app stores and cloud-hosting services.

The companies charged that Parler wasn't aggressive enough about removing calls to violence, which Parler has denied. Dorsey declined to criticise his Big Tech counterparts directly, even noting that “this moment in time might call for this dynamic.”