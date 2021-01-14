Turkey will not bow to "pressure" by social media companies that see themselves above the laws on individual rights, the country's president said.

"We will not bow to the pressure of social media companies that consider themselves above the law in front of the rights of our people," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday at a media awards ceremony held in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Thousands of US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6th, an attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election that took the lives of five people.

Following the riots in Capitol Hill, social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram banned Trump's accounts, alleging of "inciting violence" in the country.

Trump called banning his accounts against free speech.

"We surely cannot tolerate violent events targeting democracy and democratic institutions; however, we cannot also accept the closure of people's communication channels without any legal basis," Erdogan said, stressing that the US elections demonstrated how far the "digital fascism" could go.

"We will not let you make money from ads in this country without having an office. We won't let you rob Turkey. When we began to fine them, they put themselves on track. You will pay [here] as you pay in the West," Erdogan added.

'Social media platforms should follow court rulings'

Erdogan accused social media companies of not complying with court rulings in Turkey against accounts found to support terrorism.

"We can't allow terrorism, its propaganda to gain ground in the virtual world just as we don't allow terrorism within our borders," he said.