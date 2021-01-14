Straight after the initial UAE-Bahrain normalisation deal with Israel in September, several Emirati citizens were taking selfies with visiting Israelis after the thaw in relations.

As part of the deal, both countries have now been liberated from visa obligations when they want to visit the other.

But that same generosity does not exist with regards to visa regulations and many other Muslim-majority countries.

With the exception of only GCC countries and Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Brunei and the Maldives, no other Muslim country’s citizens can enter the Emirates without visas. In fact, there has been a sort of ‘silent Muslim ban’ in the UAE as of late.

European Union countries are also exempted from visa regulations, while citizens of countries like the UK, the US and Australia are eligible for a visa upon arrival in the UAE. Chinese, Japanese and Russians can also enter without requiring documentation.

But if you are Turkish, Moroccan, Pakistani or Iranian, you need to queue up in front of one of those UAE embassies or consulates in your respective countries.

Citizens of some countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and Pakistan also need to present additional documents to enter.

Misbehaviour