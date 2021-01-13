Six suspects, including employees of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), have been arrested over corruption charges, judicial authorities announced.

The arrests were part of a joint operation of Turkish National Intelligence Directorate (MIT) and police targeting a group involved in illegal actions in the defence sector, according to a statement by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara.

Over the course of a year-long probe, the authorities found that some SSB workers leaked information regarding projects, mostly on financial matters and resources to representatives of certain foreign defense companies for monetary gains, the statement said.

