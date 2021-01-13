TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence arrests six in defence corruption probe
Over the course of a year-long probe, Turkish authorities found that some workers in the defence sector leaked information on projects, mostly on financial matters and resources to foreign defence companies, in return for money.
Turkish intelligence arrests six in defence corruption probe
FILE PHOTO: Turkish police and intelligence officers seen with a suspect. / AA
January 13, 2021

Six suspects, including employees of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), have been arrested over corruption charges, judicial authorities announced.

The arrests were part of a joint operation of Turkish National Intelligence Directorate (MIT) and police targeting a group involved in illegal actions in the defence sector, according to a statement by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara.

Over the course of a year-long probe, the authorities found that some SSB workers leaked information regarding projects, mostly on financial matters and resources to representatives of certain foreign defense companies for monetary gains, the statement said.

READ MORE: Turkey: US sanctions over Russian S-400 missile system a 'grave mistake'

Recommended

The suspected officers were under surveillance for months, being monitored for corruption of defence tenders.

The six arrested suspects included former and current SSB employees, as well as the representatives of defence firms, the statement added.

A large amount of foreign currency and digital materials were also seized during searches of the individuals’ offices and residences, according the statement.

Presidency of Defense Industries constitutes an umbrella for country's defence investments and domestic projects as Turkey aims to decrease its dependence on foreign technology.

READ MORE:Turkey launches its first armed unmanned marine vehicle prototype

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive