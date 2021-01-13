Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has said he would fly back to Russia on January 17 from Germany where he has been recovering after being poisoned, shrugging off potential legal risks that could see him jailed.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities deny any involvement in the incident.

"It was never a question of whether to return or not. Simply because I never left. I ended up in Germany after arriving in an intensive care box for one reason: they tried to kill me," Navalnywrote on Instagram.

"(President Vladimir Putin's) servants are acting as usual by fabricating new criminal cases against me. But I'm not interested in what they're going to do to me. Russia is my country, Moscow is my city and I miss it," he wrote.

READ MORE:Navalny appears to dupe alleged agent into admitting FSB poisoning plot

"I survived. And now (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who gave the order for my murder, is ... telling his servants to do everything so that I do not return," he said as announcing he had booked a Pobeda airlines flight to Russia.