Thousands of infants have died in Irish homes for unmarried mothers and their offspring run by the Catholic Church from the 1920s to 1990s, an "appalling" mortality rate that reflected brutal living conditions, an inquiry found.

The report published on Tuesday said around 9,000 children died in all, a mortality rate of 15 percent — almost double the nationwide rate.

According to findings by Ireland's Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes (CIMBH), the proportion of children who died before their first birthday in one home, Bessborough, in County Cork, was as high as 75 percent in 1943.

The CIMBH report covered 18 so-called Mother and Baby Homes where young pregnant women were hidden from society for decades.

It is the latest in a series of government-commissioned papers that have laid bare some of the Catholic Church's darkest chapters.

Stain on Ireland's image

Government records show that the mortality rate for children at the homes where tens of thousands of women, including rape victims, were sent to give birth, was often more than five times that of those born to married parents.

Relatives have alleged the babies were mistreated because they were born to unmarried mothers who, like their children, were seen as a stain on Ireland's image as a devout Catholic nation.

The inquiry said those admitted included girls as young as 12.

'Deeply misogynistic culture'

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said the CIMBH report "opens a window onto a deeply misogynistic culture in Ireland over several decades."

"We had a completely warped attitude to sexuality and intimacy, and young mothers and their sons and daughters were forced to pay a terrible price for that dysfunction," he added.

Martin will make a formal apology to those affected by the scandal in parliament on Wednesday.

The government will provide financial recognition and laws to support excavation, exhumation and, where possible, identification of remains, it said in a statement.