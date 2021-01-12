The UK government has announced businesses will receive fines if they do not carry out checks and show their supply chains are free from alleged forced labour following reports of human rights violations in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Britain will introduce new rules for companies to try to prevent goods linked to the region entering the supply chain, citing harrowing evidence of "forced labour" among Muslim Uighurs.

The United Nations estimated at least one million of the minority among others were held in an internment camp.

Raab said Britain wanted to make sure it was free from any products that had links with Xinjiang, where he cited widespread reports of forced labour and the forced sterilisation of Uighur women.

Beijing denies the charges.

The abuses were "on an industrial scale," said Raab, in strongly worded comments.

"It is truly horrific barbarism we had hoped lost to another era, in practice today as we speak, in one of the leading members of the international community," he told parliament.

China slams UK

China's envoy to the UN warned Britain not to interfere in its affairs.

Zhang Jun slammed what he termed a baseless "political attack" after a speech from British government minister James Cleverly targeting alleged human rights violations in China's Xinjiang Uighur province.

Not a concrete action

Anti-slavery activists said the new British measures would not compel companies to take concrete action, calling for more stringent rules.

"The government should not hide behind tepid improvements to the Modern Slavery Act, and pretend this is meaningful action to end Uighur forced labour," said Chloe Cranston, business and human rights manager at Anti-Slavery International.

"Guidance is just guidance ... and the Modern Slavery Act is just a reporting requirement," she said on Twitter.

China's policies in the region, home to the Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups, have become a major point of division with Western nations.

"We have a moral duty to respond."