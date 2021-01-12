Indonesian authorities have retrieved one of the black boxes from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea at the weekend, a navy spokesman said.

The recording device was being transported to Jakarta's port, spokesman Fajar Tri Rohadi told Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

Local television footage had earlier showed a white plastic box holding the device aboard a speed boat.

It was not immediately clear if it was the plane's flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder that had been recovered.

Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and other officials were due to hold a news conference later on Tuesday.

The Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea on Saturday, four minutes after taking off from Jakarta's main airport.

More human remains found

Earlier on Tuesday, more human remains were found at the crash site, as well as personal effects such as wallets containing identification cards.