WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish-American Didem Nisanci picked for US Treasury staff chief
Nisanci, who worked for four years as chief-of-staff at US Securities and Exchange Commission in Obama administration, will be chief-of-staff for incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Bloomberg reports.
Turkish-American Didem Nisanci picked for US Treasury staff chief
Didem Nisanci's post does not require Senate confirmation.
January 12, 2021

A Turkish-American with extensive experience in finance policy has been chosen as the Treasury Department chief-of-staff under incoming President Joe Biden, Bloomberg News reported.

Didem Nisanci, currently global head of public policy for Bloomberg LP, will be chief-of-staff for incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a key position, Bloomberg said on Monday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said that Nisanci, 47, has been offered the position which she has accepted.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would be the first woman to head the Treasury Department in its 231-year history and would bring in Nisanci, whose post does not require Senate confirmation.

Experience with Obama administration 

Recommended

Nisanci worked for four years as chief-of-staff at the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the Obama administration, where among other duties she served as chief White House liaison.

She also served as staff director of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Subcommittee on Securities, Insurance and Investment, including in the wake of the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

From 1998 to 2001, she worked as a deputy to the assistant treasury secretary.

No official statement has been made on the matter yet.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit