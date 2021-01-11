Direct flights between Qatar and Saudi Arabia have resumed as the neighbours normalise ties under a landmark agreement that ended a bitter three-year rift.

The first commercial flight between Qatar and Saudi Arabia in three and a half years, a Qatar Airways service to Riyadh, took off from windswept Doha airport around 1100 GMT and touched down at 1210 GMT.

Airport staff filmed aircraft taxiing on the runway in anticipation of the departure, according to an AFP correspondent on the ground.

Economy tickets for flight QR1164 aboard an Airbus A350 were on sale for around $650 one way to cover the roughly 600 km between the neighbours' capitals.

Saudi Arabia and its allies the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in June 2017 slapped a blockade on Qatar that included closing airspace to the country over claims it backed militant groups and was too close to Iran.

Qatar has always denied the charges.

The quartet agreed to lift the restrictions at a Gulf Cooperation Council summit last week in the Saudi desert city of Al Ula, after a flurry of diplomatic activity by outgoing US President Donald Trump's administration.

Traffic in Iran airspace

A Saudia Airlines plane will also fly on Monday from Riyadh to Doha, departing the kingdom at 1340 GMT according to its online schedule, with services from Jeddah expected to start at a later date.