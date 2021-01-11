The German immigration authority has cancelled the asylum status of Kevork Almassian, a Syrian of Armenian origin employed by the far-right AfD party, according to German media. Known as a propagandist and active supporter of the Syrian regime, Almassian’s case came under scrutiny after a media investigation and campaign by Syrians in 2019, for a review of his asylum case.

German daily Die Welt reported on Friday that the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) withdrew Almassian’s protection status because he was not under threat of persecution. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have sought asylum in Germany for protection against bombings, attacks, and threats by the Assad regime.

German asylum policy states that persons who are “subject to a serious human rights violation should they return to their country of origin are entitled to asylum and deemed to have been persecuted on political grounds...without having an alternative of refuge within the country of origin or other possibility of protection against persecution.”

Almassian has openly stated that he moved to Europe for economic reasons, could return to Syria, and does not have a threat to his life from the Assad regime.

Syrians were "angry that an Assad fan is granted refugee status, can work and travel and speaks of naturalization, while some victims of the Assad regime's torture are not recognized in court," German lawyer Nahal Osman, who was part of a campaign urging the BAMF to examine Almassian’s files for indications that his protection status was not justified told T-Online in November.

Far-right “mouthpiece” for Assad