Negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt, in a long-running dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile, have reached a new impasse.

"We cannot continue this vicious cycle of circular talks indefinitely," Sudanese Irrigation Minister Yasir Abbas said in a statement on Sunday.

However, Egypt and Ethiopia, in separate statements, blamed Sudanese objections to the framework for the talks for the new impasse.

The Sudan News Agency said that Naledi Pandor, foreign minister of South Africa which chairs the African Union, voiced her "regret that the talks reached a dead end."

Diverging aims

Ethiopia sees the dam as key to plans to become Africa's largest power exporter.

Egypt, which gets more than 90 percent of its scarce fresh water from the Nile, fears the dam could devastate its economy.

Sudan said it was concerned the dam could overwhelm its nearby Roseires dam if an agreement is not reached that would allow the countries to share data.

Ethiopia said in a statement that despite previously insisting on meetings with the African Union experts, Sudan objected to their terms of reference and refused to include the experts in the meeting, effectively halting the talks.

Last week, the three countries had agreed to hold further talks to agree the filling and operation of the vast reservoir behind the 145-metre tall GERD.

