The West should re-evaluate its self-proclaimed values of democracy, rights and freedoms in light of recent events in the US, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's remarks came on Saturday at a launching ceremony of a new bridge in the country’s southeast, which took place through virtual video call at the presidential palace.

“Countries that claim a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism ... have for years worked to hamper our fight against terrorist organisations. We saw the examples of this in France just a few months ago. We have also witnessed similar reactions in the incidents that have recently taken place in the US.”

“All of these developments make it imperative for the West to engage in sincere soul-searching about its values,” the president said. “If [double-standards] to justify flaws remain in place, this means the world will have reached a new crossroads.”

Double standards

At least five people died on Wednesday after pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in protest over Congress certifying that Joe Biden won the presidential election.

The grim scenes place an unprecedented stain on the US's track record when it comes peaceful transfer of power.