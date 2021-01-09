Finding ways to resolve the differences between Turkey and the US is an urgent necessity not only for bilateral relations, but also for transatlantic cooperation, Turkey's foreign minister has said.

"Turkey values its deeply rooted relations with the United States. We have an alliance that has stood the test of time and has been instrumental in shaping the transatlantic political landscape," said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday, speaking to Spanish news agency EFE during a visit to Madrid.

Cavusoglu noted that Ankara and Washington currently disagreed on a number of significant issues, especially concerning Turkey's national security, such as the US' aid to the PKK/YPG terrorist group, its inaction against Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), and its sanctions against Turkey.

He expressed Turkey's appreciation for President-elect Joe Biden's visit to Ankara during his vice-presidency under the Obama administration after a coup attempt on July 15, 2016 by FETO, showing his solidarity with the Turkish government and nation.

"Thus, we hope that this first-hand experience of the danger posed by this terrorist organisation will allow the new US administration to take urgent and concrete action on FETO and its leader," Cavusoglu said.

READ MORE: Turkey and the US: Allies or adversaries?

US sanctions against Turkey

Cavusoglu said that a good first step to do this would be to remove the Trump administration's sanctions against Turkey imposed under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

On December 14, the US imposed sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defense system from the US proved futile, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the state-of-art missile shield.

US officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems, and poses no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Turkish officials have repeatedly proposed a working group to examine the technical compatibility issue.

"There is no place for threats or sanctions among allies. These sanctions, whatever the purpose or basis, is a direct insult to Turkey's sovereignty," Cavusoglu added.

READ MORE: US sanctions on Turkey are an own goal that hand Russia a victory