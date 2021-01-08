Scenes from Wednesday’s assault in Washington DC were a shock to many Americans and the world at large, but to many on the far-right, it was the culmination of a long-unfolding saga.

Judging by the bizarre cast of characters incited by US President Donald Trump to march on the Capitol to #stopthesteal, it was closer to a circus than a coup.

As overzealous Trump supporters broke into the temple of American democracy, eventually giving way to scenes of ransacked offices and eventually a fatal shooting.

Given the mob was likely made up of pious anti-maskers, groupthink suggested it better to be identified and photographed while committing crimes lest a tyrannical piece of cloth cuts off your oxygen supply.

In the midst of the chaos, the podium of the Speaker of the House was looted, albeit with a smile:

The most recognisable figure in videos and photos of the chaos was a topless man donning a raccoon fur hood, patriotic face paint, and Viking horns – Arizonian voice actor Jake Angeli, or “QAnon Shaman” as he’s known by his followers.

Angeli quickly became the symbol of a weird and frightening spectacle as he roamed the halls holding an American flag fixed to a spear in one hand and a bullhorn in the other.

Another came to protest with a bright red MAGA cap perched on top of a ghillie suit.

Others were dressed in Revolutionary War outfits, while some just looked like they escaped from an infirmary.

Not to be outdone, a costumed rioter and son of a New York judge, showed up wearing fur pelts, a bulletproof vest and carrying a riot shield while looking like an extra from The Revenant.

On display were a number of slogans bringing together a gamut of conspiracy theories and extremist ideologies, which included prominent holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis.

Far-right activist ‘Baked Alaska’ aka Tim Gionet, live-streamed from inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and was joined by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist that heads the far-right Groyper Army.

The neo-Nazi group NSC-131 also joined in:

Nick Ochs, the founder of Proud Boys Hawaii, a chapter of the far-right group, was present as well – even tweeting a selfie of himself smoking a cigarette in the Capitol: