As Pakistani protesters entered the sixth day of a sit-in with the coffins of nine of 11 Hazara men slain on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked that they bury the victims instead of using them to "blackmail" him into a visit to hear their woes.

The 11 coal miners from the Hazara ethnic minority were killed in Macch in Pakistan's Balochistan province in an attack claimed by the Daesh group known for targeting the Shia sect in neighbouring Afghanistan as well. Two of the men were taken to Afghanistan for burial soon after the attack.

Hundreds of mourners, who despite harsh cold weather have been rallying in the provincial capital Quetta with the miners' coffins, want Khan to personally visit them to assure their protection. They have vowed they were ready to continue their protest for 100 days if Khan does not accept their key demand. Political leaders from the country's opposition parties have visited the mourners. The Shia Ulema Council has called for a nationwide protest moment.

“No premier of any country should be blackmailed like this,” Khan said from Islamabad in televised remarks.

According to English newsgroup Dawn, sources said PM will visit Quetta soon but the details are being kept as a secret due to security.

"I share your pain and have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering. I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally," Khan tweeted addressing mourning families.

"I will never betray my people's trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace," he added.

PM puts condition on condolence visit

Under Islamic tradition, burials take place as quickly as possible after death. But the community has refused to bury the miners who were killed after they were abducted near Machh coalfield, 48 kilometres (30 miles) east of Quetta.

Khan, speaking from Islamabad in televised remarks, said his government had accepted all of the demands of mourners, except that the dead would be buried when he personally visits them to assure their protection.