Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge of defrauding safety regulators in connection with the development of the 737 Max aircraft, which suffered two deadly crashes.

The Justice Department said on Thursday that Boeing agreed to the settlement that includes money for the crash victims’ families, airline customers, and airlines, as well as a fine.

Nearly 350 killed in two crashes