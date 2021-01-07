Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has soared past $40,000 for the first time, rising $10,000 in just five days, and is on its way to passing Tesla's market cap.

The price of bitcoin was $41,130 at roughly 1800 GMT on Thursday, having jumped 9.75 percent during the trading session.

The cryptocurrency, which has known wild swings in value, passed $30,000 for the first time just on Saturday.

Only six days into 2021, the cryptocurrency soared over a quarter after almost quadrupling last year, CoinDesk reported.

Bitcoin is the world's leading digital currency but currently sits at a $746.87 billion market cap value just behind Tesla at $758.26 billion.

As the Bitcoin boom continues, investors cast predictions of the cryptocurrency overtaking Tesla, Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Apple — all major US companies worth more than $600 billion.

Bitcoin is predicted to have a market cap of $2.7 trillion by the end of 2021.

