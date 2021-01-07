Jailed dissident Joshua Wong has joined the ranks of Hong Kong anti-Beijing figures arrested under a new security law as the United States threatened fresh sanctions in response to Beijing's mounting crackdown in the finance hub.

More than 1,000 police officers detained 53 prominent figures, including a US citizen, in dawn raids on Wednesday on charges of "subversion", a new national security crime that carries up to life in prison.

The sweep was the latest salvo in Beijing's battle to stamp out dissent in the semi-autonomous city after millions hit the streets in 2019 with huge and sometimes violent anti-Beijing protests.

A senior police source told AFP that Wong, who is currently behind bars, was arrested on a new charge of subversion, the first time he has been detained under the new national security law.

The 24-year-old is one of the city's most recognisable opposition figures and is currently serving a jail sentence for his role in organising opposition protests.

Local media reported Tam Tak-chi, another activist currently in custody on a sedition charge, was also arrested for subversion on Thursday morning.

International outrage

Western nations have accused Beijing of using its crackdown to shred the freedoms that were promised under the "One Country, Two Systems" set-up when the British colony was returned to China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened US sanctions over Hong Kong authorities' mass arrests of opposition figures and voiced anger that an American was among those rounded up.

Pompeo said that the 53 people arrested a day earlier "should be released immediately and unconditionally."

"The United States will not stand idly by while the people of Hong Kong suffer under Communist oppression," Pompeo said in a late-night statement after a day of political violence in Washington.

"The United States will consider sanctions and other restrictions on any and all individuals and entities involved in executing this assault on the Hong Kong people," he said.

Pompeo, who remains in office for two weeks, said the United States would also "explore restrictions" against the financial hub's trade representative office in Washington.

Washington has already sanctioned multiple Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including city leader Carrie Lam.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called the detentions "a grievous attack on Hong Kong's rights and freedoms" and said Beijing "deliberately misled the world about the true purpose" of the security law.

Canada, France and the European Union also issued statements condemning sliding freedoms in Hong Kong and called for the release of those detained.

Furor over last year's primary