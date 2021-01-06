With Saudi Arabia and Qatar signing a friendly bond that ends the three-year long economic blockade that Riyadh had imposed on its tiny Gulf neighbour, regional observers see it as a stepping stone for achieving a greater regional partnership in which other powers can be brought in to stabilise the Middle East.

Since Libya continues to be one of the hot conflicts of the region, where Saudi Arabia has chosen to side with warlord Khalifa Haftar, the process of reconciliation between Doha and Riyadh may have some ups and downs. Qatar supports Haftar's rival, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord in Tripoli, which has put the country on the wrong side of Saudi.

As a result, Ankara-based political analyst Dr Ali Bakeer cautioned that one should avoid drawing any hasty conclusions on the future of the Libyan conflict in light of Qatar-Saudi rapprochement.

“Neither Saudi Arabia nor Qatar are main players in the Libyan theatre. More attention should be given to UAE’s negative behaviour and whether it will be willing to change willingly or forcibly in the coming period,” Bakeer told TRT World.

Bakeer however expressed optimism with regards to new developments the reconciliation may trigger in the coming future.

“A better Saudi-Qatari relations would mean a better Saudi-Turkish relations. These three countries have the potential to tilt the regional balance towards them and if they are able to bring in Egypt too, this can minimize the regional inter-conflicts,” he said.

“In this sense, one can hope that the new setting can discourage some reckless countries or groups from taking dangerous adventures in Libya and elsewhere.”