Digital currency bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset, investment bank JPMorgan (JPM) said on Tuesday.

Interest in the world's biggest cryptocurrency has soared this year, with investors viewing bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to the depreciating dollar.

The rush led to bitcoin prices more than tripling in the past six months to a record peak of $34,800 on January 2.

"Bitcoin's competition with gold has already started in our mind," the Wall Street bank's strategists said in a note, citing recent $7 billion outflows from gold and more than $3 billion of inflows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

That could mark a new dawn for the volatile digital currency after years as a play for speculators and retail punters.

"Considering how big the financial investment into gold is, a crowding out of gold as an 'alternative' currency implies big upside for bitcoin over the long term," JPM said.

Bitcoin is likely to outshine gold as millennials become a more important component of the investment market over time and given their preference for "digital gold" over traditional bullion, JPM added.