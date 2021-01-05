Polls have opened in the US state of Georgia in two runoff elections that will determine control of the US Senate and shape the first years of the new Democratic presidency – after a hard-fought campaign that pulled in Donald Trump and president-elect Joe Biden.

For nearly 20 years Georgia has voted reliably Republican in the presidential election and Senate contests.

But Biden pulled out a shock victory in Georgia in November, one of several states that he flipped to win the White House, and the races for the Senate have come down to the wire in the biggest, most expensive congressional runoffs in US history.

Polls opened at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) in the southern state.

A record three million-plus people have voted early, election officials said, and final results may not be known for several days.

READ MORE: Trump to 'fight like hell' as Biden promises 'new day' in Georgia runoffs

Political ground zero

A staggering $832 million has been spent on the two contests, including spending in the primary and general elections, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

"The future of the country is on the line here," one of the Republican candidates seeking re-election in Georgia, David Perdue, said Tuesday morning on Fox News.

"This is the last line of defence for our way of life, really."

The Republican and Democratic parties have made Georgia their political ground zero, with thousands of volunteers leaving no door unknocked and current and future presidents and vice presidents barnstorming the state for every last vote.

If Democrats flip both seats they win back the Senate, effectively handing Biden all levers of political power in Washington and helping him enact his ambitious legislative agenda.

"One state – one state! – can chart the course, not just for the next four years but for the next generation," Biden told a rally in Atlanta where he campaigned Monday with the races' two Democrats.

READ MORE: Trump faces first veto override in final days of presidency

'Make sure your vote is counted'

Republicans argue that keeping Senate control would serve as a check on the incoming Biden administration.

"The stakes in this election could not be higher," Trump told a raucous rally in Dalton, Georgia hours after Biden's Atlanta showing.

"Make sure your vote is counted."