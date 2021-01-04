At least 11 people have been killed in the latest fighting between farmers and nomadic herders in the southeast of Chad.

The fighting took place on Friday and Saturday in Salamat province, after cattle belonging to one herder ruined a field. The herders attacked as the farmers were taking the animals into an enclosure.

"I can confirm that these clashes caused 11 deaths, around 10 wounded and 12 people who started the conflict have been arrested," Salamat's governor, Yambaye Abel Massira, said on Sunday.

"Several villages and fields were subsequently attacked and destroyed," he added.

READ MORE: Dozens dead in new bout of intercommunal fighting in Chad

Fİght between farmers and cattle raisers