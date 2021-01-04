A British judge has rejected the United States' request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be "oppressive" because of his mental health.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said on Monday that Assange was likely to commit suicide if sent to the US, adding the extradition would be "oppressive".

"Faced with conditions of near-total isolation ... I am satisfied that the procedures (outline by US authorities) will not prevent Mr Assange from finding a way to commit suicide," she said.

The US government said it would appeal the decision.

Assange's lawyers plan to ask for his release from a London prison where he has been held for more than a year-and-a-half.

Snowden welcomes court order

Fugitive US whistleblower Edward Snowden said he hoped the British refusal to extradite Assange would mark "the end" of attempts to see the WikiLeaks founder face espionage charges in the United States.

Snowden is himself wanted in the United States on espionage charges after he leaked information showing that agents from the National Security Agency were collecting telephone records from millions of US citizens.

He has been living in exile in Russia since 2013 and last year announced he intends to become a dual US-Russian citizen.

Charges against Assange

US prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks' publication of leaked military and diplomatic documents a decade ago.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Lawyers for the 49-year-old Australian argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing leaked documents that exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The judge, however, said Assange's actions, if proven, would "amount to offences in this jurisdiction that would not be protected by his right to freedom of speech."

WikiLeaks case a collective fight