Iran has resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, a level of purity that is not allowed under Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with six major powers.

"A few minutes ago, the process of producing 20 percent enriched uranium has started in Fordow enrichment complex," government spokesman Ali Rabeie told semi-official news agency Mehr on Monday.

The move is the latest of several recent Iranian breaches of the deal, which it started violating in 2019 in retaliation against Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and the reimposition of US sanctions against Tehran.

Iran's decision comes after its parliament passed a bill, later approved by a constitutional watchdog, aimed at hiking enrichment to pressure Europe into providing sanctions relief.

It also serves as pressure ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, who has expressed willingness to re-enter the nuclear deal.

READ MORE: IAEA: Iran enriched uranium 12 times over limit set in 2015 deal

IAEA head set to report to members on enrichment