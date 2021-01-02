WORLD
4 MIN READ
China: Relations with US at 'new crossroads'
China's state councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi says there is now an opportunity for the country and the US to "open a new window of hope".
China: Relations with US at 'new crossroads'
China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi waves as he leaves a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2020. / Reuters
January 2, 2021

China's relationship with the United States has reached a "new crossroads" and could get back on the right track following a period of "unprecedented difficulty", senior diplomat Wang Yi said.

Wang said in a joint interview with Xinhua news agency and other state media outlets on Saturday that recent US policies towards China had harmed the interests of both countries and brought huge dangers to the world.

But there was now an opportunity for the two sides to "open a new window of hope" and begin a new round of dialogue, he said.

Relations between the world's two biggest economies have come under increasing strain amid a series of disputes over trade, human rights and the origins of Covid-19.

In its latest move, the US blacklisted dozens of Chinese companies it said had ties to the military.

READ MORE: US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker SMIC

Biden brings hope

The election of Joe Biden as US president has been widely expected to improve relations between Washington and Beijing after four years of escalating tensions under the administration of Donald Trump.

Last month, China's state councillor and foreign minister, Wang said he hoped the election of Biden would allow US China policy to "return to objectivity and rationality."

However, President-elect Biden, who will take office on January 20, has continued to criticise China for its "abuses" on trade and other issues.

Recommended

Wang did not mention Trump or Biden by name, but he urged the US to "respect the social system and development path" chosen by China, adding that if Washington "learns lessons", the conflicts between the two sides could be resolved.

READ MORE: A Biden administration will contend with a vastly changed South Asia

Virus outbreak

"We know some people in the United States are apprehensive about China's rapid development, but the most sustainable leadership is to constantly move forward yourself, rather than block the development of other countries," he said.

Politicians in the US have accused China of covering up the outbreak of Covid-19 during its early stages, delaying its response and allowing the disease to spread much further and faster.

But Wang said China had done its utmost to combat the virus's spread, "sounding the alarm" for the rest of the world.

"We raced against time, and were the earliest to report the epidemic to the world," he said. "More and more studies show that the epidemic very probably emerged in many places throughout the world."

READ MORE: Are China and the US destined for a ‘cold war’ with limits?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit