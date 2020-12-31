The Foreign Minister of Libya’s internationally recognised and UN-backed Government of National Accord, Mohamed Taha Siala announced that his country asked Russia to help evacuating foreign fighters from the war-torn country. Siala was speaking during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.

The press conference came following Moscow’s invitation to discuss political and military developments in Libya.

After the meeting Siala said, "We asked for Moscow's assistance to evacuate foreign fighters from Libya. We expressed our concern over seizing oil export revenues in a bank account that Libyans cannot benefit from."

Previously, several actors including the GNA have condemned the existence of Russian Wagner mercenaries among the foreign fighters supporting the Warlord Khalifa Haftar in his fight against the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

Russia previously participated in a meeting of the UN Security Council in mid-December during which all member states unanimously called for withdrawing foreign fighters from Libya. The call came amid local and international criticism of Moscow’s alleged connections to Wagner and the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Libya.

For years, Libya has been undergoing an armed conflict as Haftar's militias, with the support of some Arab and Western countries, fight against the internationally-recognised government.

Referring to the Egyptian delegation’s visit with the GNA for the first time since 2014, Saila said that it has come too late.

“We would have preferred that the Egyptian side was present alongside all the other parties to contribute to building confidence between them."

"I invite the parties who believe that the solution to the Libyan crisis has to be military to reconsider their stances, support the implementation of the peaceful solution and help to end the presence of foreign fighters," he added.

Saila also stated that the GNA has already handed over the required budget to hold democratic elections in Libya on the country’s independence day, 24 December in 2021.

Reaffirming the government’s role in providing security and stability of Tripoli, Saila said; "We hope that no party will attempt to inflame the war again in Libya."

