WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australian ambassador who contracted Covid-19 is in "safe hands" in Turkey
Australia’s ambassador to Ankara Marc Innes-Brown, who is receiving treatment at a Turkish capital, praised the country's healthcare system.
Australian ambassador who contracted Covid-19 is in "safe hands" in Turkey
In this picture taken from Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown's social account, he is seen laying on a hospital bed in Ankara on December 29, 2020.
December 30, 2020

Australia’s Ambassador to Turkey Marc Innes-Brown, who recently tested Covid-19 positive, thanked the Turkish health officials on Tuesday in a Twitter post, praising the country's healthcare infrastructure. 

Innes-Brown was admitted to Ankara University Hospital in the Turkish capital after he tested positive. 

“I would like to thank Dr. Akyurek and his wonderful team at Ankara University Hospital for their excellent treatment! Turkey has extraordinary health staff and facilities,” he said.

In the picture he attached to the post, the ambassador was seen laying on a hospital bed with a mask on.

Experts believe that Turkey’s medical infrastructure, which has enjoyed considerable investment in the past two decades, as well as the country’s style of governance has helped it tackle the pandemic efficiently.

The Turkish government opened several emergency hospitals during the pandemic, including Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital with 2,682 beds, and Okmeydani Prof Dr Cemil Tascioglu City Hospital with 600 beds. Two other emergency hospitals that were inaugurated during the pandemic have 1,008 beds each.

Recommended

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously has said that Turkey has successfully got through this process with the number of intensive care unit beds, which neared the total capacity of that in whole Europe, and nearly 1,100,000 health personnel.

Under a presidential decree, the Turkish state guaranteed free treatment to all citizens, who are diagnosed with the new coronavirus, whether they have health insurance or not. 

Turkey’s success was also evidenced by the production of domestically made ventilators. Several Turkish sectors came together and produced 100 domestic ventilator machines within a month and they delivered around 5,000 as early as May.

Turkey has also an edge over its neighbours, with more intensive care units than many European countries, including the UK, France, Russia, and China. It has 40 beds per 100,000 people according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. The US has 34.7 ICU beds while Germany is at 29.2 beds.

It has increased its testing capability to levels higher than most countries, coming sixth overall from over 200 virus-hit countries and territories, ahead of countries like France and the UK, which have a higher number of confirmed cases.

The country recorded 15,805 new coronavirus cases and 253 deaths on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry’s figures. The total number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak has increased to 2,178,580, while the total death toll caused by the virus rose to 20,388. The total number of recoveries stands at 2,058,437.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit