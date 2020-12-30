The Syrian regime has reported that one of its soldiers was killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli strike on a military position near Damascus.

"Today at 01:30 (22:30 GMT) the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with missile bursts from northern Galilee, targeting a unit of our air defence forces in the Nabi Habeel area," state news agency SANA said on Wednesday, citing a military source.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli military declined to comment on the SANA report.

"We do not comment on foreign media reports," spokesperson told AFP.

Continuous attacks

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.

It has targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria, but says Iran's presence in support of President Bashar al-Assad is a threat to which it will continue to respond.