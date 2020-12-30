A Chinese court has sentenced 10 anti-Beijing activists who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat earlier this year to between seven months and three years in prison.

The Yantian District Court in the southern city of Shenzhen gave the harshest sentence to one of the two accused organisers of the ill-fated August 23 attempt to reach Taiwan.

The defendants are believed to have feared they would be prosecuted for their activities in support of Hong Kong’s anti-Beijing movement.

Hong Kong media reports said at least one may have had a warrant out for his arrest under Beijing's tough new national security law imposed on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in June.

The court said it had held a private hearing for two underaged suspects and would not charge the them for illegally crossing the border even though they pleaded guilty.

Another organiser was given two years while other participants were given seven months in prison.

