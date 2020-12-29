More than 14 percent of polling stations in the Central African Republic had failed to operate during Sunday’s presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff.

Around 800 out of a total 5,408 polling stations nationwide did not open, Theophile Momokouama, an executive of the country's electoral commission, told a news conference in Bangui.

"There were localities where voters were brutalised, threatened with death. The electoral staff were forbidden to deploy on the ground," Momokouama said.

The diamond- and gold-rich nation of 4.7 million has struggled to stabilise due to a successive waves of militia violence since 2013 that have killed thousands and forced more than a million from their homes.

"As of today, we do not know the proportion of Central Africans who were able to vote," Momokouama said.

Momokouama said the commission was waiting for results from regions for collation. The commission would then forward the provisional results to the constitutional court which will publish them.

