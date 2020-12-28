Several thousand people have protested in Montenegro's capital against the new government's efforts to change a controversial religion law that has stoked tensions over the country's complex relationship with Serbia.

Chanting "This is not Serbia", the crowd on Monday defied pandemic-related bans on gatherings to rally outside parliament after the new pro-Serb government proposed edits to legislation that has divided the public for the past year.

Passed in late 2019, the law laid out a process that could see hundreds of monasteries run by the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) turned into Montenegrin state property.

But the new government, which is pro-Serb and closely aligned with the Church, is now proposing rewrites to ensure the properties stay in the hands of the SPC, which is based in Belgrade.

READ MORE: How Montenegro’s religious property law is a regional power struggle