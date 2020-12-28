An explosion has rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul during evening rush hour, with at least six civilians wounded.

A loud blast was heard on Monday evening in Kabul's Guzargah area, local journalists said.

The target appeared to be a mini-bus carrying civilian government employees of the census department.

Violence surges with peace talks on hold

If confirmed to be a bomb blast, this would be the latest in a series of attacks hitting the country recently.

On Saturday, two Afghan policemen were killed as three separate "sticky bombs" exploded in Kabul,

The policemen were killed when a sticky bomb attached to their pick-up truck exploded in a central district of Kabul, police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters.