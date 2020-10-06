WORLD
3 MIN READ
Top US general quarantining after Coast Guard official tests positive
Pentagon says that top US military leaders are under self-quarantine after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus.
Top US general quarantining after Coast Guard official tests positive
General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, is among several senior US military officers self-quarantining. / AFP
October 6, 2020

General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, is self-quarantining after contact with a Coast Guard officer who tested positive for Covid-19, a military source said.

The Pentagon said several senior US military officers were self-quarantining after attending meetings last week with the Coast Guard's vice commandant, Admiral Charles Ray.

"We are aware that Vice Commandant Ray has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders," said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman on Tuesday. "Some meeting attendees included other service chiefs."

READ MORE: 'Don't be afraid,' Trump says of virus spreading through US and White House

Hoffman did not specifically identify Milley as being among them, but a military source said it was a "pretty fair assessment" to conclude he was one of the officers.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning," Hoffman said in a statement.

"No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time."

The Coast Guard said Ray had tested positive on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms and was quarantining at home.

Recommended

READ MORE:US Covid-19 epidemic projected to worsen – latest updates

'No change to operational readiness'

Hoffman stressed that there has been "no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the US Armed Forces."

"Senior military leaders are able to remain fully mission capable and perform their duties from an alternative work location," he said.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19, which has killed more than 210,000 people in the United States.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday after spending several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while the first lady remained at the White House.

READ MORE: President Trump’s health and the elections

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war