General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, is self-quarantining after contact with a Coast Guard officer who tested positive for Covid-19, a military source said.

The Pentagon said several senior US military officers were self-quarantining after attending meetings last week with the Coast Guard's vice commandant, Admiral Charles Ray.

"We are aware that Vice Commandant Ray has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders," said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman on Tuesday. "Some meeting attendees included other service chiefs."

Hoffman did not specifically identify Milley as being among them, but a military source said it was a "pretty fair assessment" to conclude he was one of the officers.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning," Hoffman said in a statement.

"No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time."

The Coast Guard said Ray had tested positive on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms and was quarantining at home.