A Greek court has ruled that the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organisation, delivering a landmark guilty verdict in a marathon five-year trial.

The court ruled seven of the party's former lawmakers, including party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, were guilty of leading a criminal organisation, while the others were guilty of participating in a criminal organisation.

As the verdict was announced, scuffles broke out in part of an anti-fascist rally attended by more than 15,000 people outside the courthouse. A small group threw projectiles while police responded with tear gas and use of a water cannon.

The 68 defendants in the trial include 18 former lawmakers from the party that was founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organisation and rose to become Greece’s third-largest party in parliament during the country’s decade-long financial crisis.

Fyssas killer found guilty of murder

The court has been assessing four cases rolled into one: the fatal stabbing of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, attacks on migrant fishermen, attacks on left-wing activists and whether Golden Dawn was operating as a criminal organisation.

The presiding judge of the three-member panel began reading the verdicts shortly after 0830 GMT (11:30 am local time), delivering a guilty verdict against Giorgos Roupakias for the murder of Fyssas.

That prompted applause inside the courtroom and among the crowd outside. Roupakias had been accused of being a party supporter who delivered the fatal stab wounds to Fyssas.

Criminal group

Party leader Michaloliakos and 17 other former parliamentary members face at least 10 years in prison if convicted of charges of leading or participating in a criminal organization.

Dozens of others on trial, party members and alleged associates, face convictions on charges that range from murder to perjury – most linked to a spate of violent attacks in 2013.

Only 11 of the 68 defendants were present in the courtroom, with the rest represented by their lawyers. None of the former Golden Dawn lawmakers were in court.

Security is tight, with around 2,000 police deployed, as well as a drone and a police helicopter. The avenue outside the Athens courthouse is closed off to traffic and the building itself blocked off by a string of police buses.

More than 10,000 people, including politicians from all political parties, gathered outside the courthouse.

The crowd waved banners with slogans including “Fyssas lives, crush the Nazis,” and chanted “The people demand the Nazis in jail.”