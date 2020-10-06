Last week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency in the mining industry, calling for a boost in the production of rare earth minerals, while reducing America’s dependence on them.

The US isn’t the only country that sees a potential faceoff over these rare minerals, or another trade war. China also knows their worth.

In May 2019, China’s top economic planning agency made a statement suggesting that Beijing may stop exporting these materials, a commodity item believed by many trade experts to be China’s “secret trade war weapon” against the US. This threat comes amid Trump’s continued escalation of economic and tech conflicts with China.

Chinese state media has called America’s dependence on Chinese rare earths “an ace in Beijing’s hand.”

But what are they exactly, and what’s the big fuss about them?

Rare earth minerals are called the ‘vitamins of chemistry’. Even the smallest amounts can have a significant effect. For instance, a little bit of cerium and a touch of neodymium makes TV screens brighter, battery life longer, and magnets stronger.

If China cut off access to any of these 17 elements, the entire tech industry would go back a few decades. At that point, it would be goodbye to your smooth liquid crystal touchscreen, and back to a phone with an actual keyboard.

What are 'rare earths'?

Rare earth materials are a group of 17 elements on the periodic table.

True to their name, they are quite rare. While they’re more common than precious metals like gold, their uniqueness comes because they’re usually stuck to other metals and compounds. A big part of mining rare earth minerals is being able to refine them in a cost effective way. In countries with strict environmental laws against pollution, this is incredibly difficult to do, making them a precious commodity.

Where can they be found?

Rare earth mineral deposits exist in China, California, Australia, Brazil, Burundi, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam, with global deposit reserves estimated at 120 million tonnes.

Up until the 1980s, the US used to be the world’s largest producer of rare earth minerals. Then China came on the scene.

With significant investments into its mining and mineral processing capabilities, China came to dominate more than 90 percent of the world’s rare earth mineral production.

How are they used?

In nearly every field of technology you can imagine.

Rare earths are used in rechargeable batteries for electric and hybrid cars, electric car motors advanced ceramics, computers, wind turbines, catalysts in cars and oil refineries, monitors, televisions, lighting, lasers, fibre optics, superconductors and glass polishing, to name a few.

Some of its uses are altogether strategic, and used extensively in militaries.

Their presence is essential in jet engines, missile guidance and defence systems, satellites, and lasers.

Lanthanum, for instance, is needed to manufacture night vision goggles.

Defence giants like Raytheon, Lockheed and BAE Systems use rare earth metals for guidance systems and sensors in their missiles.

Apple uses rare earth elements in their speakers, cameras and the ‘haptics’ that make your phone vibrate. These minerals cannot be recycled either, because they’re used in such small amounts.