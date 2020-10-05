A tug-of-war over $1 billion worth of Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England (BoE) has taken a new turn, with the English Court of Appeal overturning an earlier High Court ruling on whom the UK recognised as Venezuela's president.

The Court of Appeal on Monday granted the Nicolas Maduro-backed Banco Central de Venezuela’s (BCV) appeal and set aside July's High Court judgement, which had found that Britain's recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as "constitutional interim president of Venezuela" was conclusive.

The BCV sued the Bank of England in May to recover control of the gold, which it says it will to sell to finance Venezuela's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BoE has refused to release the gold after the British government in early 2019 joined dozens of nations in backing Guaido on the basis that Maduro's election victory the previous year had been rigged.

Monday's decision means the case now goes back to the High Court for it to determine more definitively which of the two rival leaders is in charge.

Monday's judgment said it was necessary to determine whether: