On October 5, the YPG’s political umbrella, the so-called Syrian Democratic Council announced that 25,000 Syrian nationals in the famous Al Hol camp will be released within a general amnesty scheme for suspected Daesh terrorists.

The head of the illegitimate Syrian Democratic Council Elham Ahmed stated that they will be released based on vague tribal assurances that the prisoners won’t join Daesh or engage in criminal activities. Inmates in the Al Hol camp of non-Syrian origin remain as detainees.

This step follows the last release by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organization, where they released 6,000 people from the Al Hol camp of Syrian origin based on another alleged tribal sponsorship. The latest step could open the gates for the re-emergence of Daesh in Syria while the terror group has still a working operational base.

The Al Hol camp is officially recognised as an IDP camp, but most, if not, all of its residents are considered to be Daesh members or sympathisers. The camp hosts an estimated 73,000 including 42,000 foreigners – and is renowned for its precarious humanitarian situation.

Due to the lack of control by the YPG within the camp, Daesh members established de-facto self-control, offered teaching lessons, and used a prison-like environment to indoctrinate detainees, many of whom are children. The camp has been used by Daesh within the last one and a half years as recruitment ground for the next generation.

To be fair, a significant portion of the people in the Al Hol camp were not Daesh members but were imprisoned in the camp thanks to the YPG’s inability to differentiate between Daesh and non-Daesh Arabs.

However, as the American's experience of Camp Bucca in Iraq proved, prisons and prison-like facilities can turn into recruitment centres for terror groups. In Camp Bucca, known Baath party members were radicalised and became embedded into the leadership of Daesh. A similar pattern has taken place in the Al Hol camp and the percentage of Daesh members has increased.

The current declared release of all Syrian citizens from the Al Hol camp could open the way for a new Daesh resurgence. Currently, Daesh still maintains an operational network in the YPG-held Arab-populated areas and in the desert and it conducts attacks from both areas.

The weak assurances from the YPG under tribal sponsorship that these individuals won’t join Daesh is absurd. Neither do these tribal leaders have the ability to control 31,0000 people nor can their sponsorship be seen as valid. Most of these tribal leaders themselves have reportedly cooperated with Daesh and have pledged alliance to Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.